AP PGECET Result 2021 declared, direct link to check result & download rank card

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has declared AP PGECET Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in. The University has also released the rank card along with the result.

The examination was conducted on September 27, 28 and 29, 2021 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

AP PGECET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP PGECET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in APPGECET-2021 is 25% i.e., 30 marks out of a total of 120. However, in the case of SC/ST candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APSCHE.