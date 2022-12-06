APEAPCET 2022 seat allotment result for pharmacy out at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Department of Technical Education has announced the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result for Pharmacy courses on December 6. Candidates who appeared in AP EAPCET/EAMCET 2022 in MPC stream and have applied for admission to B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D courses can check their results at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates are required to self-report (online) following the allocation of seats in round 1 and to report to the designated institution to finish the admissions process from December 7 and December 9, 2022.

AP EAPCET 2022: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Your AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be available on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

