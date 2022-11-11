APPSC answer key out for exams held from Nov 3-7, raise objections from today

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the preliminary answer key of the examination conducted from November 3 to 7. Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections from the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections if any from November 11 to November 13.

The APPSC answer keys have been released for the posts of Assistant Public Relation Officer, Assistant Statistical Officer, Hostel Welfare Officer, Divisional Accounts Officer (Works), Telugu Reporters, District Public Relation Officer, and Extension Officer.

Direct link

APPSC answer key 2022:How to check

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in

, click on the link for ‘Initial keys - APPSC - APPSC - Schedule - II (03rd Nov 2022 to 7th Nov 2022 )’

Key in log in details

Click on the answer key link for the relevant post

The APPSC answer key will appear on the screen

Check and take print for future reference.