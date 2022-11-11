Home / Education / Exam Results / APPSC answer key out for exams held from Nov 3-7, raise objections from today

APPSC answer key out for exams held from Nov 3-7, raise objections from today

exam results
Published on Nov 11, 2022 02:05 PM IST

APPSC has released the preliminary answer key of the examination conducted from November 3 to 7.

APPSC answer key out for exams held from Nov 3-7
APPSC answer key out for exams held from Nov 3-7
ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the preliminary answer key of the examination conducted from November 3 to 7. Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections from the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections if any from November 11 to November 13.

The APPSC answer keys have been released for the posts of Assistant Public Relation Officer, Assistant Statistical Officer, Hostel Welfare Officer, Divisional Accounts Officer (Works), Telugu Reporters, District Public Relation Officer, and Extension Officer.

Direct link

APPSC answer key 2022:How to check

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in

, click on the link for ‘Initial keys - APPSC - APPSC - Schedule - II (03rd Nov 2022 to 7th Nov 2022 )’

Key in log in details

Click on the answer key link for the relevant post

The APPSC answer key will appear on the screen

Check and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
appsc answer key
appsc answer key

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out