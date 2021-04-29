APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2018 declared, direct link to check result here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2018. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in. The Group 1 examination was conducted from December 14 to 20, 2020 in all 13 districts across the state.

Those candidates who will qualify the written examination will be called for an Oral test or interview. The Interview will be conducted from June 14 onwards. The exact date and schedule will be announced by the Commission in due course of time.

APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2018: How to check

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in.

• Click on result section and a new page will open.

• Press APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2018 link available on the page.

• A PDF File will open.

• Candidates can check the result and download the PDF file.

• If needed candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who are provisionally qualified for oral test are required to produce the original certificates at the time of verification of documents on the same day of interview. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APPSC.