Assam DElEd PET Result 2023: SCERT entrance result today on scertpet.co.in

SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT), Assam is going to announce results of the DElEd Pre-Entry Test (PET) results today, September 20. Candidates will be able to check the Assam DElEd entrance exam results on scertpet.co.in when it is announced. SCERT Assam DElEd PET result 2023 today (scertpet.co.in)

This exam is held at state-level for admission to two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course offered by NCTE recognized teacher education institutes – DIET/CTE/Normal School/BTC/Pvt. TEIs) of Assam.

The entrance test was held on September 10.

When announced, candidates can check their results by following these steps.

How to check SCERT Assam DElEd entrance result 2023

Go to the examination website, scertpet.co.in. Open the link to check DElEd PET results. Key in your credentials and login. Check and download the result. For future uses, save a copy of your scorecard.

After results, online counselling will be done from September 22 to 28.

Result of seat allotment for the first round of admissions will be declared on October 3 and physical admission with document verification will be done at the allotted institutes from October 4 to 5.

Check the entire schedule here.

