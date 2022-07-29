ATMA July result today at 5pm: Know how to check at www.atmaaims.com
- ATMA result 2022: Candidates can check their result through PID and Password.
The Association of Indian Management Schools will announce the results for the ATMA examinations on July 29 at 5pm. Candidates who took the ATMA July session examination can check the result on the official website at atmaaims.com.
Candidates can check their result by entering exam, PID, and password. The ATMA July session examination was conducted on July 24 from 2 pm to 5 pm.
ATMA July 2022 result : How to check
Step 1: Visit the ATMA 2022 official website at www.atmaaims.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: Select the exam date from the drop down box
Step 4: Enter the PID number and password
Step 5: Download and take print out the ATMA 2022 Results for further reference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics