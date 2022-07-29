Home / Education / Exam Results / ATMA July result today at 5pm: Know how to check at www.atmaaims.com

ATMA July result today at 5pm: Know how to check at www.atmaaims.com

exam results
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 04:46 PM IST
  • ATMA result 2022: Candidates can check their result through PID and Password.
ByHT Education Desk

The Association of Indian Management Schools will announce the results for the ATMA examinations on July 29 at 5pm. Candidates who took the ATMA July session examination can check the result on the official website at atmaaims.com.

Candidates can check their result by entering exam, PID, and password. The ATMA July session examination was conducted on July 24 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

ATMA July 2022 result : How to check

Step 1: Visit the ATMA 2022 official website at www.atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Select the exam date from the drop down box

Step 4: Enter the PID number and password

Step 5: Download and take print out the ATMA 2022 Results for further reference.

