AWES OST results 2022 declared at awesindia.com, direct link to check

Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has declared the results of online screening test of Teachers Selection Exam. The online screening test to select teachers for various Army Public Schools (APS) across the country was conducted on February 19 and February 20 at various centres.

Candidates who have appeared for AISSEE 2022 can check their results on the official website of AWES at www.awesindia.com.

<strong>Here is the direct link to download the result</strong>

Army AWES Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website AWES at awesindia.com.

On the Homepage, click on the link the result link

Key in your credentials and login

Your AWES Result and score card will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a copy for future references.

Those who have qualified in this stage will get Score Card which will be valid for life provided the candidate picks up a teaching job within three years from the date of passing the screening exam in any CBSE affiliated school for a continuous duration of at least one year. A Score Card will make candidate eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process.

Note: Visit the official website of AWES for latest news and updates regarding the exam.