BCECEB ITICAT 2021 result out on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link for rank card

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the rank card of Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test-2021 (ITICAT-2021) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the ITICAT-2021 can check their rank cards on the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The ITICAT-2021 was held on September 5, 2021.

Direct link to download BCECE ITICAT-2021 result

How to check BCECE ITICAT-2021 result:

Visit the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Under 'Download Section', click on the link that reads, "Rank Card of ITICAT-2021".

Submit roll number and date of birth.

The rank card will display on the screen.

Download the rank card and take its print out for future use.