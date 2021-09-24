Home / Education / Exam Results / BCECEB ITICAT 2021 result out on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link for rank card
BCECEB ITICAT 2021 result: Candidates who appeared for the ITICAT-2021 can check their rank cards on the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.(bceceboard.bihar.gov.in)
BCECEB ITICAT 2021 result: Candidates who appeared for the ITICAT-2021 can check their rank cards on the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.(bceceboard.bihar.gov.in)
exam results

BCECEB ITICAT 2021 result out on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link for rank card

  • BCECEB ITICAT 2021 result: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the rank card of Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 04:27 PM IST

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the rank card of Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test-2021 (ITICAT-2021) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the ITICAT-2021 can check their rank cards on the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The ITICAT-2021 was held on September 5, 2021.

Direct link to download BCECE ITICAT-2021 result

How to check BCECE ITICAT-2021 result:

Visit the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Under 'Download Section', click on the link that reads, "Rank Card of ITICAT-2021".

Submit roll number and date of birth.

The rank card will display on the screen.

Download the rank card and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar bceceb iticat bceceb
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.