Home / Education / Exam Results / Bihar BEd Result 2023 declared at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, direct link here

Bihar BEd Result 2023 declared at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 20, 2023 06:03 PM IST

Bihar BEd Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU, Darbhanga has declared Bihar BEd Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can check their respective results through the official site of Bihar CET BEd at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Bihar BEd Result 2023 declared at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, direct link here
Bihar BEd Result 2023 declared at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, direct link here

The entrance test was conducted on April 8, 2023 in single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm. The answer key was released on April 8 and the last date to raise objections was till April 10, 2023.

Direct link to check Bihar BEd Result 2023

Bihar BEd Result 2023: How to check

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results.

  • Visit the official site of Bihar CET BEd at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
  • Click on Bihar BEd Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CET-BEd exam is conducted by LNMU to complete the enrollment process for 37,500 seats in two-year B.Ed colleges and institutes and 100 seats for Shiksha Shastri of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU). For more related details candidates can check the official site of LNMU.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result.
exam result.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out