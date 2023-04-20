Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU, Darbhanga has declared Bihar BEd Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can check their respective results through the official site of Bihar CET BEd at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Bihar BEd Result 2023 declared at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, direct link here

The entrance test was conducted on April 8, 2023 in single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm. The answer key was released on April 8 and the last date to raise objections was till April 10, 2023.

Bihar BEd Result 2023: How to check

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results.

Visit the official site of Bihar CET BEd at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Click on Bihar BEd Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CET-BEd exam is conducted by LNMU to complete the enrollment process for 37,500 seats in two-year B.Ed colleges and institutes and 100 seats for Shiksha Shastri of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU). For more related details candidates can check the official site of LNMU.