 Bihar Police SI Main Exam 2024 result released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, download link here - Hindustan Times
Bihar Police SI Main Exam 2024 result released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 15, 2024 05:06 PM IST

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) declares Main Written Exam result for Police Sub-Inspector post in Govt. of Bihar.

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the Main Written Examination result for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in the Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the results from the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC releases Bihar Police SI Main Written Exam Result
BPSSC releases Bihar Police SI Main Written Exam Result

Direct link to check 

The Main written examination for the post of SI was conducted in two shifts on Sunday, February 25. In the Main written exam, two papers were conducted. A total of 23957 candidates have appeared in the first paper and a total of 23948 candidates have appeared for the second paper.

BPSSC SI Main Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps below.

Visit the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on “Results: Mains (Written) Examination conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar.”

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and check the results.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
