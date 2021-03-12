Bihar STET 2019 results declared, here's direct link to check
- Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar STET result 2019.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar STET result 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar STET Exam 2019 can check their results by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebstet2019.in.
According to a press release issued by the BSEB, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary released the results in presence of BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor, among others.
Anand Kishor said that Bihar STET 2019 online exam for Paper 1 and Paper 2 was held in 15 subjects, out of which result has been declared today for 12 subjects.
Kishor further said that out of the 12 subjects for which results have been released today, 1,09,667 candidates appeared for paper 1 and 45,284 appeared for Paper 2. Out of the candidates who appeared in the exam, 16,068 passed in paper 1 and 8,531 passed in Paper 2.
Bihar STET 2019 examination was held from September 9-21, 2020 at various centres across the state.
Bihar STET Result 2019: Direct link to check
How to check Bihar STET Result 2019:
Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Click on the link for Bihar STET Result 2019
Enter your credentials on the login page that opens
STET Result 2019 will appear on the screen
Check the result and download the page
