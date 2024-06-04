BITSAT Result 2024: Session 1 scorecard releasing today at bitsadmission.com, here’s how to download

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani will release BITSAT Result 2024 on June 4, 2024. The ‘BITS Admission Test – 2024 session 1 scorecard will be released today and can be downloaded by appeared candidates from the official website of BITS Pilani at bitsadmission.com. BITSAT Result 2024: Session 1 scorecard releasing today, here’s how to download

BITSAT Result 2024: How to download scorecard

All the appeared candidates can check the scores by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BITS Pilani at bitsadmission.com.

Click on BITSAT Result 2024 Session 1 scorecard link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The BITSAT 2024 online test session 1 was conducted from May 19 to May 24, 2024. The examination was conducted in single shift for four parts- Part I Physics, Part II Chemistry, Part III (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning and Part IV Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm. candidates) . The duration of the test was for 3 hours. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BITSAT.