 BITSAT Result 2024: Session 1 scorecard releasing today at bitsadmission.com, here's how to download
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi
BITSAT Result 2024: Session 1 scorecard releasing today at bitsadmission.com, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 04, 2024 09:49 AM IST

BITSAT Result 2024 will be announced today, June 4, 2024. Check steps to download Session 1 scorecard here.

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani will release BITSAT Result 2024 on June 4, 2024. The ‘BITS Admission Test – 2024 session 1 scorecard will be released today and can be downloaded by appeared candidates from the official website of BITS Pilani at bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT Result 2024: Session 1 scorecard releasing today, here’s how to download

BITSAT Result 2024: How to download scorecard

All the appeared candidates can check the scores by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BITS Pilani at bitsadmission.com.
  • Click on BITSAT Result 2024 Session 1 scorecard link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The BITSAT 2024 online test session 1 was conducted from May 19 to May 24, 2024. The examination was conducted in single shift for four parts- Part I Physics, Part II Chemistry, Part III (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning and Part IV Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm. candidates) . The duration of the test was for 3 hours. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BITSAT.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / BITSAT Result 2024: Session 1 scorecard releasing today at bitsadmission.com, here’s how to download
