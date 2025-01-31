BPSC 70th CCE Prelims marks sheet released, direct link to download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released marks sheets of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (70th CCE Prelims) at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC 70th CCE Prelims marks sheet released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates can download the BPSC prelims marks sheet using roll number and date of birth.

BPSC 70th Prelims marks sheet download link

How to download BPSC 70th CCE marks sheet

Go to bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Open the marks sheet page Select the exam name, enter your roll number and date of birth. Submit and download the marks sheet.

The 70th Prelims result and cut-off marks were announced on January 23.

The test was held on December 13, 2024 and a re-exam was held on January 4, 2025 for those who appeared for the previous exam at the Bapu exam centre in Patna.

A total of 3,28,990 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 21,581 candidates passed the examination for posts/services under the Combined Competitive Examination.

As many as 61 candidates passed the test for the Finance Administrative Officer post and 144 candidates for the Child Development Project Officer post.

The BPSC 70th CCE landed in controversy following a disruption at the Bapu Exam Centre, due to alleged irregularities, including late distribution of question papers and inadequate numbers supplied.

Candidates went on a hunger strike, and later, the opposition parties also stepped in. Jan Suraj leader Prashant Kishor went on a 14-day hunger strike.

However, the BPSC stuck to its stand that it would take a re-exam for only one centre, saying there is no evidence or grounds that support the call for a state-wide re-test.

The result, however, is subject to the final verdict of the Patna High Court who is hearing the matter of alleged irregularities in the exam's conduct.

“Any result of the preliminary examination, conducted by the Commission, will be the subject matter of the final outcome of this petition,” BPSC mentioned in a communique shared along with the result.