BPSC APO Prelims Result 2020 declared, here's direct link to check
BPSC APO Prelims Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

BPSC APO Prelims Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the result through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Direct link to check result given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 07:44 AM IST

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC APO Prelims Result 2020 on April 27, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Prosecution Officer posts can check the result through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The written examination was conducted on February 7, 2021, across the state in 7 districts and at 71 exam centres. A total of 19201 candidates appeared for the examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of BPSC by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

BPSC APO Prelims Result 2020: How to check

• Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

• Click on BPSC APO Prelims Result 2020 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 3995 candidates have qualified in the examination. The mark sheet will be available on the official site and candidates can download the mark sheet by entering the registration number and date of birth in the login details.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will have to appear for the main examination. The main exam date and other details will be released by the Commission in due course of time.

Topics
bpsc prelims bpsc.bih.nic.in bihar public service commission exam result + 2 more
Story Saved
