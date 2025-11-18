BPSC declares 71st combined prelims results; check on official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday declared the results for the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was held on September 13, 2025. A total of 14,261 candidates have been declared successful in the Examination. (bpsc.bihar.gov.in)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. As per a notice issued by BPSC on X, 'Candidates will be able to view their results within a few hours on the Commission's official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in'.

The BPSC 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was held at 912 examination centres in 37 districts of the state. A total of 4,71,012 candidates had registered for this examination, out of which 3,16,762 candidates appeared.

A total of 14,261 candidates have been declared successful in the Examination out of which 13,368 have qualified for the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Examination and 893 for the Preliminary Examination for the post of Financial Administrative Officer.

Earlier in October-end, BPSC had released the Final Answer Key of the Prelims examination. Along with the final answer key, the commission had also released the OMR sheet and it was is available on the official website for candidates to raise objections.