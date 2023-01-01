Home / Education / Exam Results / BPSC Headmaster recruitment exam result on this date

BPSC Headmaster recruitment exam result on this date

exam results
Published on Jan 01, 2023 01:44 PM IST

As per the examination calendar of the commission, BPSC headmaster results will be declared on January 3.

ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to announce results of the Headmaster recruitment examination 2022 this week.

As per the examination calendar of the commission, BPSC headmaster results will be declared on January 3. No recent notification has been published in this regard.

Candidates can check it on bpsc.bih.nic.in, once announced. These are the steps to follow:

  1. Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, open the link to view Headmaster recruitment exam results.
  3. Download the PDF document and view result using roll number.

BPSC headmaster recruitment head on December 22, 2022. The objective type exam was conducted from 12 pm to 2 pm at 13 district headquarters of the state.

The exam was for 150 questions of which 75 questions were on general studies, for a total of 75 marks. The other seventy five questions were from D.El.Ed subjects.

The exam was taken on OMR sheets and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer, as informed by BPSC.

