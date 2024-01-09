BPSC TRE 2 Marks sheet released, direct link here

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the marks sheet for the BPSC TRE 2 examination 2023. Candidates can download the marks sheet from the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download their marks sheet using their login credentials. Candidates can download marks sheet from official website

The BPSC TRE 2 recruitment examination was conducted for (Class 1-5), (Class 9-10), (Class 11-12) and (Class 6-8). The BPSC TRE Phase 2 examination started on December 7 and ended on December 15, 2023. The examination was conducted in two shifts on Day 1 and one from Day 2 onwards.

BPSC TRE 2 marks sheet 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of BPSC Online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Login into your account.

Download your marks

Take the printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification here.

This recruitment drive will fill 86,557 Teacher positions overall. The registration process started on November 5 and ended on November 14, 2023. The online application process started on November 10 and ended on November 25, 2023.