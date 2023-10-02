BPSC TRE 2023: Where, how to check result

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the school teacher recruitment examination in August. Answer keys of the test have been issued and results are scheduled next. When declared, candidates can check it on bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE Result 2023: Where, how to check it(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As of now, no official information is available regarding the date and time for announcement of results.

The examination was held from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3: 30 pm to 5:30 pm across the state at various exam centres.

When declared, candidates can check their scores by following the steps given below:

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in. Open the link to check results of the school teacher recruitment examination. If required, login with your credentials. Check your result and download the page for future uses.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.

