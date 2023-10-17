News / Education / Exam Results / BPSC TRE Result 2023: Bihar Teacher result for Class 11-12 Hindi subject out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, link here

BPSC TRE Result 2023: Bihar Teacher result for Class 11-12 Hindi subject out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 17, 2023 04:59 PM IST

Bihar Teacher result for Class 11-12 Hindi subject has been declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Direct link here.

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC TRE Result 2023 for Class 11-12 Hindi subject. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar Teacher recruitment examination can check the result through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE Result 2023: Bihar Teacher result for Class 11-12 Hindi subject out
BPSC TRE Result 2023: Bihar Teacher result for Class 11-12 Hindi subject out

The school teacher recruitment examination was conducted from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The answer key was released on September 1, 2023. The Objection window was active from September 5 to September 11, 2023.

Direct link to check BPSC TRE Result 2023 for Class 11-12 Hindi subject 

BPSC TRE Result 2023: How to check result

Candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check the result by following the steps given below.

· Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

· Click on BPSC TRE Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· A new PDF page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

· Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar. The registration process was started in June and ended on July 19, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out