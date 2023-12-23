BPSC TRE Result 2023 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, know how to download
BPSC TRE Result 2023 has been declared. The direct links and how to download is given here.
Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the BPSC TRE Result 2023 on December 22, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar School Teacher examination can check the results through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. For updates follow the BPSC TRE result live updates.
The results have been declared for Headmaster and School Teacher – Sangeet/ kala and mathematics for Class 6-8. The links is given below.
Direct link to check BPSC TRE result 2023 for Headmaster
Direct link to check BPSC TRE result 2023 for School Teacher Sangeet/ Kala
Direct link to check BPSC TRE result 2023 for School Teacher Class 6-8 Mathematics
The second phase of the BPSC TRE test commenced on December 7 and continued till December 15, 2023. The examination was conducted in two shifts on Day 1 and one shift from Day 2 onwards.
BPSC TRE result 2023: How to check the results
- Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- The result link will be displayed on the home page.
- Login using the required details
- Take a printout for future reference.
This recruitment drive will fill 86,557 Teacher positions overall. The registration process started on November 5 and ended on November 14, 2023. The online application process started on November 10 and ended on November 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.