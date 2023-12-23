Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the BPSC TRE Result 2023 on December 22, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar School Teacher examination can check the results through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. For updates follow the BPSC TRE result live updates. BPSC TRE Result 2023 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, know how to download

The results have been declared for Headmaster and School Teacher – Sangeet/ kala and mathematics for Class 6-8. The links is given below.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Direct link to check BPSC TRE result 2023 for Headmaster

Direct link to check BPSC TRE result 2023 for School Teacher Sangeet/ Kala

Direct link to check BPSC TRE result 2023 for School Teacher Class 6-8 Mathematics

The second phase of the BPSC TRE test commenced on December 7 and continued till December 15, 2023. The examination was conducted in two shifts on Day 1 and one shift from Day 2 onwards.

BPSC TRE result 2023: How to check the results

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The result link will be displayed on the home page.

Login using the required details

Take a printout for future reference.

This recruitment drive will fill 86,557 Teacher positions overall. The registration process started on November 5 and ended on November 14, 2023. The online application process started on November 10 and ended on November 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.