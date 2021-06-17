BPSSC Bihar Police SI final result 2021 declared, check list
- BPSSC Bihar Police SI result: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final selection list (result) for the exam to recruit Sub-Inspector (SI), Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) in Bihar Police.
Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test can check the result on the official website of BPSSC .
The Physical Efficiency Test was conducted between March 22 to April 12.
The selection of candidates was based on the set principles of Merit-cum-Choice-cum-Suitability and was allotted a post according to Reservation Category & availability of Vacancy.
Direct link to check the result http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/Notices/Notice-01-17-06-2021.pdf
Candidates can also check the BPSSC final result through the official website of BPSSC.
BPSSC SI, Sergeant, ASJ final results: Here is how to check
Visit the official website of BPSSC at http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/
On the homepage click on the (Advt. No. 01/2019)
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check your result and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.
