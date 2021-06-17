Home / Education / Exam Results / BPSSC Bihar Police SI final result 2021 declared, check list
BPSSC Bihar Police SI final result 2021 declared, check list

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:17 PM IST

BPSSC Bihar Police SI result: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final selection list (result) for the exam to recruit Sub-Inspector (SI), Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) in Bihar Police.

Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test can check the result on the official website of BPSSC .

The Physical Efficiency Test was conducted between March 22 to April 12.

The selection of candidates was based on the set principles of Merit-cum-Choice-cum-Suitability and was allotted a post according to Reservation Category & availability of Vacancy.

Direct link to check the result http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/Notices/Notice-01-17-06-2021.pdf

Candidates can also check the BPSSC final result through the official website of BPSSC.

BPSSC SI, Sergeant, ASJ final results: Here is how to check

Visit the official website of BPSSC at http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/

On the homepage click on the (Advt. No. 01/2019)

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your result and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

