BPSSC SI Main Result 2020 declared, over 15K qualify
- Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the sub-inspector mains result 2019 on its official website.
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the sub-inspector mains result 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the BPSSC SI Mains result can check their results online at bpssc.bih.nic.in.
According to the official notice, a total of 15231 candidates have cleared the exam out of which 9924 are male and 5307 are female candidates.
A total of 47987 candidates have taken the exam that was conducted on November 29.
Qualified candidates will appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET) that is tentatively scheduled for the month of March- April 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th prelims result 2021 to be declared today
- Bihar School Education Board will on Saturday declare the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) class 6th prelims entrance exam result. Candidates who have appeared for the SAV class 6th prelims entrance exam on December 17 will be able to check their results online at secondary.biharboardonline.com
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 result declared, check list of qualified candidates
- SSC CHSL Results: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2019 can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CHSL Result 2019 for tier 1 exam declared at ssc.nic.in, 44k candidates pass
- Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 exam result 2019 and cutoff marks on its official website-ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CHSL 2019 Result to be declared today at ssc.nic.in, here's how to check
- Staff Selection Commision (SSC) is expected to declare Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam result on Friday, January 15 at ssc.nic.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO prelim results 2020 announced at ibps.in, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims recruitment exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in till January 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO prelim results 2020 declared at ibps.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB PO Result 2020: Scorecard released at ibps.in, main exam on Jan 30
- IBPS RRB Scorecard 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel has released the scorecard for its RRB officers scale-1 exam at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Main exam is expected to be held on January 30.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP GDS results 2020 declared at appost.in, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the HP Postal GDS recruitment 2020 can check their results online at appost.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results 2020 for BTech to be released today
- Once the allotment results are released, candidates will be able to check their MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results for B.E, B.Tech online at fe2020.mahacet.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
XAT Result 2021 to be declared soon at xatonline.in
- Xavier School of Management (XLRI) is expected to declare the XAT results soon on its official website xatonline.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JE final result 2018 declared, here's how to check
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment preliminary examination can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 18, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP D.El.Ed BTC 3rd Semester results 2018 declared, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the UP DElEd BTC 3rd semester examination can check their results online at btcexam.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Coast Guard Navik GD results 2021 declared, here's how to check
- Candidates who have applied for Coast Guard Navik Recruitment Exam 2020-21 can now check the list of the shortlisted candidates for the final medical exam online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First final merit list for MH CET courses declared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox