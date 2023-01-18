Home / Education / Exam Results / BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 out for summative assessment-1 at bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 out for summative assessment-1 at bseodisha.ac.in

exam results
Published on Jan 18, 2023 06:17 PM IST

BSE Odisha has declared the Class 10 result for summative assessment-1 today, January 18, 2023.

BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 out for summative assessment-1 at bseodisha.ac.in
BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 out for summative assessment-1 at bseodisha.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has declared the Class 10 result for summative assessment-1 today, January 18, 2023. Candidates can check the result on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. Students can download the BSE Odisha class 10th summative assessment result through their school code and password.

Here's the direct link to check the BSE Odisha Summative assessment marks

BSE Odisha 10th result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the latest updates section

Next, click on the "2023-01-18 DOWNLOAD TR CLASS-X, SUMMATIVE ASSESSMENT – I, 2022-23"

key in your login credentials

Your BSE Odisha Summative assessment result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bse odisha result
bse odisha result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out