BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Results 2025 declared at bsphcl.co.in, direct link here

Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited or BSPHCL has announced the results of Technician grade 3 recruitment examination on Monday, October 6, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now check and download their results from the official website at bsphcl.co.in. BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Results 2025 are out at bsphcl.co.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Candidates can check their score details by logging in using their Application Number or Login ID and Password.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK BSPHCL TECHNICIAN GRADE 3 SCORE DETAILS As per the result notice, candidates can challenge the provisional results with supporting valid documents/ certificates by October 13, 2025 up to 6 PM via E-mail at bsphcltech32024@gmail.com.

Also read: CSBC, Bihar Constable Recruitment 2025: Application begins for 4128 posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in, apply here

No claim or objection will be entertained after the due date and the further process of recruitment will be initiated, the notification read.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK BSPHCL TECHNICIAN GRADE 3 RESULT PDF It may be mentioned here that recruitment examination was held in Computer-Based Test or CBT mode in seven districts from July 11 to 22, 2025.

Also read: RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Indicative notice out for 2,570 junior engineer and other posts, check it here

BSPHCL TECHNICIAN GRADE 3 RESULTS 2025: How to check Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results

1. Visit the official website at bsphcl.co.in.

2. On the home page, click on the Recruitment News tab.

3. Next, click on the link titled ‘Provisional Result for the post of Technician Grade - III against ENN- 05/2024.’

4. The result PDF will be displayed in your screen.

5. Check your name and roll number in the PDF, followed by score.

6. Download the result PDF.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSPHCL.