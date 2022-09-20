Home / Education / Exam Results / BTE UP Results 2022 for even semester, annual exam, back paper released

BTE UP Results 2022 for even semester, annual exam, back paper released

exam results
Published on Sep 20, 2022 04:29 PM IST

BTE UP Results 2022 for even semester, annual exam, back paper has been released. Candidates can check the results through the official site of BTE UP at bteup.ac.in.

BTE UP Results 2022 for even semester, annual exam, back paper released(Hindustan Times)
BTE UP Results 2022 for even semester, annual exam, back paper released(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education has released BTE UP Results 2022 for even semester, annual exam and back papers. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of BTE UP at bteup.ac.in.

The examination was conducted from June 25 to July 18, 2022 at 398 exam centres across the state. A total of 287935 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 275492 candidates have appeared for it. For special back paper, a total of 3493 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 2912 candidates have appeared for it. The overall pass percentage id 66.05 percent.

BTE UP Results 2022: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.
  • Click on result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can click on BTEUP Result 2022 for Polytechnic link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out