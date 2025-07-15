Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
BTEUP June Result 2025 for main exam, diploma, pharmacy, back paper out at bteup.ac.in, direct link here

Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 12:15 PM IST

BTEUP June Result 2025 for main exam, diploma, pharmacy, back paper has been released. The direct link to check the results is given here. 

Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has declared BTEUP June Result 2025. The result has been released for main exam, diploma in tool and mould making, pharmacy, special back paper and pharmacy special back papers. Candidates can check the results on the official website of BTE UP at bteup.ac.in.

The examination was held in May-June 2025. The exam was held in two shifts on different days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to check BTEUP June Result 2025

BTEUP June Result 2025: How to check 

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BTE UP at bteup.ac.in.

2. Click on Result page link available on the home page.

3. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on BTEUP June Result 2025 link.

4. Now enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BTEUP.

