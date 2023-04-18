Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has declared BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023 on April 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the odd semester examination can check their results on the official site of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in. BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023: How to check results at bteup.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The odd semester examination was conducted from February 5 to February 25, 2023 at 250 exam centres across the state. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023: How to check results

Visit the official site of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.

Click on BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 1,78,691 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 1,74,915 candidates have appeared for the exam. 93,190 candidates have passed the exam and 74,507 candidates have passed the exam with back paper. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BTE UP.