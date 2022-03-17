Calicut University results for BCom, BBA Sem 3 Nov 2020 exam out at uoc.ac.in

Calicut University results: University of Calicut on Thursday, March 17 declared the results of III Semester SDE-CBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular Examination November 2020 and III Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2020.

Students who appeared in these exams can check their results at the official website of the university at uoc.ac.in.

Steps to check University of Calicut University III Semester Results:

1) Visit the official website of Calicut university at uoc.ac.in

2) Click on the link for results under Pareekshabhavan

3) Click the link for the desired result on the new page that opens

4) Enter your register number and security code

5) Click on get results

6) Your results will be displayed on the screen

Here is the <strong>direct link</strong> to go to the page to check results http://results.uoc.ac.in/

Note: Visit Calicut University website regularly for latest news and updates on the exams.