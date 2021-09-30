CBSE class 10 compartment exam result declared at cbseresults.nic.in

The CBSE class 10 compartment exam result has been declared, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Thursday. The CBSE result is available on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE class 10 compartment exam result

“Universities who have taken the API link from CBSE, marks of the candidate whose result has been declared today will automatically be updated," the CBSE has said.

The CBSE class 10 compartment exam was held from August 25 to September 8.

A total of 17,636 candidates were given compartment this year. This comprised less than 1% of the total students who actually had registered for the exam.

This year, board exams could not be held in the country due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19. Students were given marks on the basis of an alternative marking scheme.

However, the CBSE had given an option to students to appear in the improvement exam in case they are not satisfied with the marks obtained through the alternative assessment scheme.

CBSE class 10 compartment exam result: Know how to check

Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE class 10 compartment exam result

Enter the details asked for

Submit the details

Download the result copy