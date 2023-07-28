Home / Education / Exam Results / CDAC C-CAT result 2023 releasing today at www.cdac.in

CDAC C-CAT result 2023 releasing today at www.cdac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 28, 2023 06:35 PM IST

Candidates can download the ranks from the official website. To check results, visit www.cdac.in

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing will announce the CDAC C-CAT ranks today, July 28. Candidates will be able to download the C-CAT Ranks from the official website at www.cdac.in.

The C-DAC's Common Admission Test (C-CAT) was conducted on July 15 and July 16. The round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on August 7. The Last Date of Payment of the first instalment course fee is August 14 till 5 pm.

The second round of Seat Allocation will be announced on August 18. The last Date for Payment of the first instalment course fee after the second round is August 22. The third seat allotment results will be announced on August 31.

CDAC C-CAT result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.cdac.in.

On the homepage, click on the Education and Training

Next, click on the PG-Diploma Courses

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result link

Key in your login details

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

