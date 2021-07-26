CLAT 2021 results on July 28, final answer key on July 27

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has released the date for the result announcement for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)2021 on its official website. As per the official notification, the CLAT 2021 result will be announced on July 28. The CLAT exam was conducted on July 23, 2021. Candidates, who have appeared in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021), can check their results online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CNLU has released calendar for CLAT-2021 on the official website. A final answer key will be released on July 27, reads the official notification. As per the schedule, the counselling registration process will commence from July 29 and will end on July 30 till 12 noon. Candidates will be asked to pay ₹50,000 to block their seats in that particular NLU. Candidates are requested to check details on the official website.

How to check CLAT 2021 results

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the link to check the CLAT 2021 results

Enter required details and login

The CLAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.