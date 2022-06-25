CLAT Result 2022 announced at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct link

CLAT Result 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can go to the official website of the consortium to download CLAT scorecards. Prior to results, the exam conducting authority published final answer keys of CLAT UG and CLAT PG.

“In its meeting held on June 24th, 2022, the Executive Committee of CNLUs approved the CLAT-2022 Result of UG and PG Programmes and recommended it to Governing Body of Consortium of NLUs for its consideration and approval. The Governing Body of CNLUs approved both the results unanimously and recommended for publication on the website of Consortium. Candidates may login with their CLAT login and download the Score Cards,” reads the result notification.

Candidates who took the admission test for National Law Universities can go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in and download their result.

CLAT 2022 result direct link

How to check CLAT result 2022

Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Login with mobile number and password. Check and download CLAT UG, CLAT PG result.

Along with CLAT results, the consortium has also published the admission calendar/counselling schedule for NLUs. Check the schedule below:

