COMEDK UGET 2024 results to be declared on May 24, direct link and steps to download scorecard

COMED-K (Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) has announced that the results of COMEDK UGET 2024 will be released on May 24, 2024, at 2 pm.
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at comedk.org. Students will also be able to download their scorecards from the website. The official website also mentioned that the counselling registration will start soon.
Candidates will have to be ready with their login details to check the results when released. Login details like registration number will be needed to download the COMED-K scorecard. The exam was conducted on May 12, 2024, in two shift shifts- morning session: 9:00 am to 12 noon and afternoon session: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.
All those candidates who have appeared for the exam, can check their results and download the scorecard in the below-mentioned steps:
Steps to check the result and download the scorecard:
Visit the official website at comedk.org
Find the link to check the result of COMEDK UGET 2024 on the homepage and click it
Feed in the required login details and submit it
The result page will appear on the screen
Verify the details and download the page for future purposes
For more information visit the official website.
