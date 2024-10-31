CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Result awaited at csbc.bihar.gov.in, updates here

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: CSBC will announce the result at csbc.bihar.gov.in

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live Updates: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) recently changed its official website to csbc.bihar.gov.in from csbc.bih.nic.in. The result of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination will be announced on this new website. When declared, candidates will be able to check their individual results using their credentials. The board is also expected to share the category-wise cut-off marks in the result notification. ...Read More

The provisional answer key of the written test is also awaited.

The Bihar Police Constable exam was held in pen and paper mode on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28. The test took place in 38 districts across the state.

Candidates were given entry inside the exam venue 10:30 am onwards, 1.5 hours before the exam. They were allowed to exit after the OMR sheets were sealed. Mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches were banned.

How to check Bihar Police Constable result 2024

Go to the commission's new website, csbc.bihar.gov.in

Open the Bihar Police tab

Click on the Constable result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check your result.

This exam was originally scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15, 2023. The October 1 exam was cancelled, and the other two exams were postponed following reports of candidates using unfair means.

Check live updates on Bihar Police constable result below.