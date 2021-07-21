Home / Education / Exam Results / CSEET Result 2021 declared on icsi.edu, direct link to check here
CSEET Result 2021 declared on icsi.edu, direct link to check here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
CSEET Result 2021 declared on icsi.edu, direct link to check here

CSEET Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of ICSI on isci.edu. Direct link to check result given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 03:16 PM IST

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has declared CSEET Result 2021 on July 21, 2021. The CS Executive Entrance Test result has been declared for both exam dates. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official site of ICSI on isci.edu.

The Institute has declared the result for both days exams- July 10 and July 12, 2021. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks is made available on the Institute’s website.

The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. Also, no physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

Direct link to check result here

CSEET Result 2021: How to check

Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

• Click on CSEET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details required.

• Click on submit and check the result.

• Download the result page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

