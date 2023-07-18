National Testing Agency will soon announced results of the December 2022 and June 2023 Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023). CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Where, how to check scores(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The final answer key of the entrance exam was released yesterday, July 17 and next, scorecards will be published. Once declared, candidates can check CSIR UGC NET results on the exam website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. To do this, they have to use application number and date of birth as login credentials.

Here is the direct link to check the answer key.

The entrance test was held on June 6, 7 and 8 2023 at 426 exam centres located in 178 cities across the country. The exam was held for 2,74,027 candidates as per information shared by the NTA.

The provisional answer key was released on June 14 and the answer key challenge window was available till June 16.

How to check CSIR UGC NET result 2023

Go to csirnet.nta.nic.in. Open the link that reads CSIR UGC NET December 2022-June 2023 scorecard. It should be given under the candidate activity tab. Enter your credentials and login. Check and download CSIR UGC NET result.