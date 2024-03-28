Directorate of Education, Delhi has announced Delhi School Result 2024 on Class 3, 4, 6 and 7. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results, or their parents can check the results on the official website of the Directorate of Education, Delhi at edudel.nic.in. Delhi School Result 2024: Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 results declared, here’s how to check

These examinations were held at school-level in February-March, 2024. To check the results, students or parents will need Student ID, Class details, Section, Date of birth, code displayed on the result page.

Delhi School Result 2024: How to check

Follow the steps given below to check Delhi School Result 2024 on official website.

Visit the official website of Directorate of Education, Delhi at edudel.nic.in.

Click on Delhi School Result 2024 on Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where parents, students will have to select the details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official information available, this will be first time in the history of DoE, Delhi, each student of all the classes will be able to access their result from home alongwith their mark sheet. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Directorate of Education, Delhi.