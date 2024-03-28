 Delhi School Result 2024: Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 results declared, here’s how to check - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhi School Result 2024: Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 results declared, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 28, 2024 01:05 PM IST

Delhi School Result 2024 on Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 has been declared. Follow the steps given here to check results.

Directorate of Education, Delhi has announced Delhi School Result 2024 on Class 3, 4, 6 and 7. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results, or their parents can check the results on the official website of the Directorate of Education, Delhi at edudel.nic.in.

Delhi School Result 2024: Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 results declared, here’s how to check
Delhi School Result 2024: Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 results declared, here’s how to check

These examinations were held at school-level in February-March, 2024. To check the results, students or parents will need Student ID, Class details, Section, Date of birth, code displayed on the result page.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Direct link to check Delhi School Result 2024 for Class 3, 4, 6, and 7

Delhi School Result 2024: How to check

Follow the steps given below to check Delhi School Result 2024 on official website.

  • Visit the official website of Directorate of Education, Delhi at edudel.nic.in.
  • Click on Delhi School Result 2024 on Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where parents, students will have to select the details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also read: Delhi School Result 2024 for Class 3, 4, 6, 7 out; link to check DoE results on edudel.nic.in

As per the official information available, this will be first time in the history of DoE, Delhi, each student of all the classes will be able to access their result from home alongwith their mark sheet. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Directorate of Education, Delhi.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live , Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / Delhi School Result 2024: Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 results declared, here’s how to check
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On