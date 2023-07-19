Home / Education / Exam Results / Dibrugarh University PG entrance test released at dibru.ac.in, get link

Dibrugarh University PG entrance test released at dibru.ac.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 19, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Dibrugarh University has released the DUPGET 2023 results.

Dibrugarh University has released the DUPGET 2023 results today, July 19. Candidates who took the DUPGET 2023 entrance examination can check their results through the official website at dibru.ac.in. Candidates can check their Post Graduate Entrance test results through their application number and entrance roll number.

“The candidates will be selected for admission to the concerned Post Graduate Academic Programme on the basis of this scores subject to fulfilment of other requisite qualifications. However, these scores are not determinant of getting admission to the relevant academic programme”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check DUPGET 2023 results

DUPGET 2023 entrance test result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at dibru.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Notification regarding declaration of result of Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) 2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Check the DUPGET 2023 results

Take a printout for future reference.

