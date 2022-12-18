DU NCWEB PG admission 2022 2nd list releasing tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University will release the DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 second list on December 19. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB PG 2nd merit list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can apply from 10 am on December 20 to 11: 59 pm on December 21. The verification and approval of the admission of candidates who applied against the first admission list will be done from December 20 to December 22.

Candidates can pay the admission fee against the 2nd list till 11:59 of December 22.

DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: How to check the first list

Candidates who want to check the first list can follow the simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 2nd admission list

A new page will open where candidates will have the list of subjects and 2nd list links attached to them.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.