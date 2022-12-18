Home / Education / Exam Results / DU NCWEB PG admission 2022 2nd list releasing tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in

DU NCWEB PG admission 2022 2nd list releasing tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in

exam results
Published on Dec 18, 2022 10:24 AM IST

DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 second list releasing on December 19.

DU NCWEB PG admission 2022 2nd list releasing tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in
DU NCWEB PG admission 2022 2nd list releasing tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi University will release the DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 second list on December 19. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB PG 2nd merit list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can apply from 10 am on December 20 to 11: 59 pm on December 21. The verification and approval of the admission of candidates who applied against the first admission list will be done from December 20 to December 22.

Candidates can pay the admission fee against the 2nd list till 11:59 of December 22.

DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: How to check the first list

Candidates who want to check the first list can follow the simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 2nd admission list

A new page will open where candidates will have the list of subjects and 2nd list links attached to them.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admissions du admission
du admissions du admission

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out