DU PG third list released at admission.uod.ac.in, know how to check

The University of Delhi has released the DU PG third merit list 2022 for PG admission 2022. Candidates can check the DU PG third merit list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can apply against the DU PG third merit list till Wednesday, December 14. Colleges and departments will verify these applications by December 15.

The third merit list has been released for the following subjects: MA in Applied Psychology, MA in Economics, MA in Geography, MA in Hindi, MA in History, MA in Linguistics, MA in Psychology, MA in Social Work, MA in Urdu, MA/MSc in Mathematics, MCA, MS in Chemistry, MS in Geology, MS in Informatics, MS in Mathematics Education, MA in Operational Research, Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security, and Law (PGDCSL).

DU PG third list out: Know how to check

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “PG Admission List”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and take a print for future reference.