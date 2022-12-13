Home / Education / Exam Results / DU PG third list released at admission.uod.ac.in, know how to check

DU PG third list released at admission.uod.ac.in, know how to check

exam results
Published on Dec 13, 2022 12:31 PM IST

Delhi University has released the PG third merit list aor PF admissions 2022.

DU PG third list released at admission.uod.ac.in(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)
DU PG third list released at admission.uod.ac.in(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

The University of Delhi has released the DU PG third merit list 2022 for PG admission 2022. Candidates can check the DU PG third merit list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can apply against the DU PG third merit list till Wednesday, December 14. Colleges and departments will verify these applications by December 15.

The third merit list has been released for the following subjects: MA in Applied Psychology, MA in Economics, MA in Geography, MA in Hindi, MA in History, MA in Linguistics, MA in Psychology, MA in Social Work, MA in Urdu, MA/MSc in Mathematics, MCA, MS in Chemistry, MS in Geology, MS in Informatics, MS in Mathematics Education, MA in Operational Research, Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security, and Law (PGDCSL).

Direct link here

DU PG third list out: Know how to check

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “PG Admission List”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and take a print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admissions merit list
du admissions merit list

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out