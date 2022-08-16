Home / Education / Exam Results / DUPGET 2022 result declared at dibru.ac.in, know how to check score card

DUPGET 2022 result declared at dibru.ac.in, know how to check score card

exam results
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 06:00 PM IST
  • DUPGET 2022 result out today, August 16 at dibru.ac.in.
DUPGET 2022 result declared at dibru.ac.in, know how to check score card(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
DUPGET 2022 result declared at dibru.ac.in, know how to check score card(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

Dibrugarh University has released the result of the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) 2022 today, August 16. Candidates can check their result on the official website at dibru.ac.in. Candidates can check their DUPGET 2022 result through their entrance roll number and application number and to check score card candidates can log in using their mobile number and password.

Here is the direct link to check result and scorecard

DUPGET 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official website at dibru.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on “Result of Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) 2022”.

Click on the result and score card link

Key in your login details and submit

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
result
result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out