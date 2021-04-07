ECGC PO Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India has declared ECGC PO Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Probationary Officer posts can check the result through the official site of ECGC on ecgc.co.in. The written exam was conducted on March 14, 2021.

Candidates who are shortlisted will be called for interview of Probationary Officer Recruitment 2021-22. A total of 267 candidates have qualified the written examination. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

ECGC PO Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of ECGC on ecgc.co.in.

• Click on ECGC PO Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

• Download the file and if needed keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The bank will declare the marks obtained by all candidates and cut-off of the exam after completion of recruitment process.

ECGC will fill up 59 posts of PO through this recruitment drive. The application process was started on January 1 and ended on January 31, 2021.