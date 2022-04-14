ESIC UDC Result 2022: Phase 1 result, Answer key released on esic.nic.in

Employees State Insurance Corporation has released ESIC UDC Result 2022. The organization has released Phase 1 result and Answer key for Upper Division Clerk Preliminary examination. Candidates who have appeared for Phase 1 examination can check the result through the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on March 19, 2022. Candidates who are shortlisted will have to appear for the main examination. For the post of UDC, total 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam. Candidates can check their result through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check ESIC UDC Result 2022</strong>

ESIC UDC Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in.

Click on recruitment section available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on ESIC UDC Result 2022.

A PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Phase-II Main Examination for the post of UDC is scheduled to be held on April 30, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ESIC.