National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the FMGE June Result 2023 pass certificate distribution dates. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of natboard.edu.in. FMGE June Result 2023: Pass certificates distribution dates released, notice here

As per the official notice, the pass certificates will be issued from September 13 to September 27, 2023 at National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) office at PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi as per the schedule prescribed on the entry slip of each individual candidate.

The FMGE Pass certificate will be issued only on production of prescribed documents and on verification of identity, including biometrics/Face ID. Candidates will be required to bring the print out of the “Entry Slip” to seek entry at NBEMS office. The entry slip is available on the official notice available on the website.

Candidates who fail to collect their certificates on assigned schedules due to some exigencies are informed that they should not turn up for collection on any other day of their choice. Such candidates shall be required to seek prior approval of NBEMS for revised schedule of collection of Pass certificate by sending a request at Communication Web portal (CWP) of NBEMS. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBEMS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here