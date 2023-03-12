Home / Education / Exam Results / GATE 2023 Result Date: Results on March 16 on gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Result Date: Results on March 16 on gate.iitk.ac.in

Published on Mar 12, 2023 03:28 PM IST

GATE result will be announced on March 16 and individual scorecards will be released on March 21.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GATE 2023 Result: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is going to announce Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 result next week. As per dates announced earlier, GATE result will be declared on March 16 and scorecards will be uploaded on the exam portal on March 21.

Candidates can check their scores by logging in to the candidate portal on gate.iitk.ac.in.

IIT Kanpur conducted GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. Provisional answer key was released on February 21 and a window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was given till February 25.

Candidates' responses of GATE 2023 have also been released. The final version of the answer key is expected to be published along with result.

Steps to check GATE 2023 result

Go to the exam website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Login to the candidate portal or open the result link and enter the asked details.

Check and download your result.

Save a copy of the result page for future reference.

GATE is held for various undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

GATE score is used for admission to and/or financial assistance to Master's and Doctoral programmes. Several PSUs use GATE score in their recruitment processes.

