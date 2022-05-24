Home / Education / Exam Results / Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: GBSHSE term 1, 2 consolidated scorecards today
Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: GBSHSE term 1, 2 consolidated scorecards today

  • Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: Scorecards will be available through schools login on gbshse.info.
Published on May 24, 2022 09:19 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Goa HSSC Result 2022: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will issue consolidated result of HSSC or Class 12 final examination on Tuesday, May 24.

Scorecards will be available through schools login on gbshse.info.

GBSHSE HSSC exam 2022 was conducted in two terms. There will be no separate mark sheets for each term and instead, a combined mark sheet mentioning marks secured by candidates in each term is being issued, as per an official statement.

“There is no separate marksheet for Term 1& Term 2 exam. Only one marksheet will be issued by combining the performance of Term 1, Term 2 and Internal Assessment. The consolidated result sheet will have Term 1 and Term 2 marks which will be shared with the schools. As the scorecards will be available on school login, students are advised to contact their schools to get it,” reads an official statement.

A total of 18112 students appeared for Goa HSSC exams this year, of whom 16783 or 92.66% have passed. The pass percentage of girls (94.58%) is better than boys (90.66%).

Direct link for Goa board results

Here are more details on Goa board GBSHSE HSSC result 2022

