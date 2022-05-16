Goa board SSC, HSSC results 2022 out; How students can get GBSHSE term 1 result

Goa Board SSC, HSSC Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced SSC and HSSC or Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 final examination results.

Goa board results are available through school login, as per a notification on the website gbshse.info.

“SSC and HSSC first term examination marks can be downloaded from institution login,” reads a notification on the official website.

Term 1 final examinations for Goa students were conducted between December, 2021 and January, 2022.

Since GBSHSE HSSC and SSC results 2022 are available only through institute login, students may not be able to check it directly. In such a case, they are advised to contact their schools to know their marks.

This year, Goa board is conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in two terms. Class 10 term 1 exams, for which result has been declared, took place from December 1, 202 to January 12, 2022.

Class 12 term 1 exams were held from December 12 to January 11.

Practical exams for SSC students begun on March 1while for pre-vocational students, practical exams were conducted March 14 onwards.

