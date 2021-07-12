Goa Board SSC result today: Know how to check

Goa Board SSC result will be declared today, Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) has confirmed. The Goa board SSC result will released after 5 pm today.

This is the first time the Goa board will release the SSC or class 10 result without holding the exam. This year the exams could not be held due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Last year 19,680 students had appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination.

Goa Board SSC result: Know how to check

Go to the official website

Click on the Goa board SSC result

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Download and Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

In case the website slows down after the declaration of the result, candidates are suggested not to panic and wait for a while.



