GPAT 2023 result out on gpat.nta.nic.in, direct link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can go to gpat.nta.nic.in and check their scores. They can also use the link given below to check GPAT 2023 results.

GPAT 2023 result direct link.

The Pharmacy entrance examination was held on May 22 in CBT mode at 221 centres located in 116 cities.

A total of 68,439 candidates had registered and 62,275 candidates appeared in the examination. Of them, 31489 are male and 30786 are female candidates.

How to check GPAT result

Go to gpat.nta.nic.in. Now go to the result tab. Enter your application number, date of birth and login. Check and download your result.

“For any clarification regarding the result, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 011 – 40759000/69227700 or write to NTA at gpat@nta.ac.in,” NTA said in the result notice.