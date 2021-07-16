Home / Education / Exam Results / Gujarat Board class 12 result date, time announced
  The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the Gujarat class 12 board exam result at 8 am on July 17.
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 05:21 PM IST

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the Gujarat class 12 board exam result only for the science stream at 8 am on July 17. The board, also known as the GSEB, will release the class 12 result on its official website, gseb.org.

Schools have been asked to login at 8 am on the result portal, download the results and send it to students.

This year, the board exam was cancelled in the state. Approximately 1.40 lakh students of science stream and 5.43 lakh students of the general stream were expected to appear for the board exam.

"The state government decided to scrap the exams for class 12 of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSHSB) after taking into consideration the Centre's decision to scrap the exams for class 12 students of the CBSE given the coronavirus pandemic," state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had told reporters after attending a Cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

Last year, the GSEB result was released on May 22. Last year, the Board has registered 71.34 per cent pass. In 2019, 71.9 per cent of the students had cleared the exam.

